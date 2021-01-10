SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials on Sunday reported 3,121 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 188,602 cases and 2,092 fatalities.
The latest death reports were staggered, which means that not all of them occurred within the past 24 hours.
Of Sunday’s 50 reported deaths, nine were residents of skilled nursing facilities and one was a staff member at a skilled nursing facility, and 11 were residents of assisted living facilities.
The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus in the O.C. decreased from 2,221 Saturday to 2,216, while the number of ICU patients increased from 528 to a record 547, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
The resources listed below can provide information about the pandemic and best practices for staying safe:
- Orange County residents with general questions can call the COVID-19 HOTLINE at 714-834-2000
- Orange County residents with medical questions can call the Health Referral Line at 800-564-8448
- Orange County Health Care Agency: https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/coronavirus-in-oc
- California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html
- World Health Organization (WHO): https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus
