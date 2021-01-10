Comments (2)
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hospital workers are being pushed to the brink in Los Angeles County, where 1,000 people have died in the last four days collectively as a result of the coronavirus.
As a result of the continuing surge, military personnel have arrived to assist in Los Angeles County and Riverside with the record-number of cases.
“I presume now that every patient that I am seeing and I act like every patient that I am seeing is COVID positive. Except for my last few shifts, I would say that close to 80 percent, maybe 90 percent of patients, are COVID positive,” said Dr. Haig Aintablian, a UCLA ER physician.
As of Saturday, Los Angeles County reported 16,982 new COVID-19 cases.
