LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Days after the Food and Drug Administration warned that a coronavirus test made by Curative Labs in San Dimas can reveal false negatives, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said it will discontinue its use at county-supported pop-up testing sites.
Public Health officials said in a statement on Sunday that the change will take place this upcoming week.
The county says the decision came after a review of the data that prompted the FDA to issue the warning.
Between December 13 and January 2, just over 24,000 Curative tests were administered at L.A. County coronavirus testing sites.
That was about 10% of all coronavirus tests during that time.
Curative Labs is defending its tests, saying that data shows that the company’s positivity rate in California largely agrees with other labs.
People who receive a negative coronavirus test are still urged to self-isolate for 14 days after exposure to the virus or 10 days after symptoms start because they may still have coronavirus and could spread it to others.