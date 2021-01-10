Comments
MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday took two suspects into custody after an officer witnessed a car-to-car shooting in Manhattan Beach.
The incident unfolded before 10 a.m. in the 1100 block of Meadows Avenue. It was there that a patrol officer with Manhattan Beach police witnessed the shooting unfold.
With help of other agencies, a felony traffic stop was conducted, at which point two suspects were arrested. Police said they also recovered two guns.
A motive for the shooting remains unknown, and police are still looking to identify the victim who fled.
Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting was urged to call police at (310) 802-5140.