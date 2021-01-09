SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County reported another 4,204 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the cumulative total number of cases to 185,481.
Another 43 fatalities were also reported, raising the death toll to 2,041.
As of Saturday, 2,221 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Orange County, including 528 in ICUs — a record high for the county.
The number of hospitalizations went down from Friday, where the county saw a record number of hospitalized patients with 2,259.
Officials warn a surge is coming after expected new cases from Christmas and New Year’s gatherings, which were discouraged.
“People were not behaving around the holidays, so I’m fearful the numbers will be worse,” Kim said. “Our case rates have not come down and the testing positivity rates are climbing.”
The resources listed below can provide information about the pandemic and best practices for staying safe:
- Orange County residents with general questions can call the COVID-19 HOTLINE at 714-834-2000
- Orange County residents with medical questions can call the Health Referral Line at 800-564-8448
- Orange County Health Care Agency: https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/coronavirus-in-oc
- California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html
- World Health Organization (WHO): https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus