LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Southern California community is mourning the loss of a teacher who died from coronavirus complications.
53-year-old Nick Glover, who taught fourth grade at Carpenter Community Charter in Studio City, died on Friday.
He taught at the school for nearly 20 years and is being remembered for his commitment to students and personality that loved ones say will be missed.
Tributes and donations are pouring in on GoFundMe to help take care of his family.
“Nick Glover was tragically and unexpectedly taken from us too soon. His quick wit and eloquent way with words were his trademarks,” a description on his GoFundMe page read. “He was a valued teacher who deeply loved his family and friends.”