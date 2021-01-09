CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
SEATTLE, Wash. (CBSLA/AP) — Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford was transported from the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday via an ambulance.

In the first quarter of Saturday’s NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wolford was injured on a hit by safety Jamal Adams on a designed run, suffering an apparent neck injury.

Quarterback John Wolford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams is escorted off the field after an injury during the first quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 9, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

He was evaluated at the scene by Rams’ medical staff and able to walk off the field, but his injury left him unable to return to the game.

Wolford was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and possible treatment.

The Rams lead 30-13 in the fourth quarter.

