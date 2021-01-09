Comments
SEATTLE, Wash. (CBSLA/AP) — Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford was transported from the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday via an ambulance.
In the first quarter of Saturday’s NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wolford was injured on a hit by safety Jamal Adams on a designed run, suffering an apparent neck injury.
He was evaluated at the scene by Rams’ medical staff and able to walk off the field, but his injury left him unable to return to the game.
Wolford was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and possible treatment.
The Rams lead 30-13 in the fourth quarter.
