LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nearly four dozen firefighters responded on Friday night responded to a fire in a Northridge neighborhood.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said four palm trees were on fire across several properties near 9020 Balcom Avenue, threatening nearby residences.
Firefighters prevented the fires from damaging any structures.
Forty-four firefighters knocked down the fire in approximately a half-hour.
The cause of the fire — which began as the wind started picking up across the Southland — remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
