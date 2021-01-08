Fans Share Stories, Reflect On Meeting Legendary Tommy LasordaOutside of Dodger Stadium, fans are leaving flowers and other mementos to remember Tommy Lasorda, the 93-year-old former Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame Manager who died on Thursday.

CBSLA Sports Director Jim Hill Remembers Dodger Great Tommy Lasorda: 'One Of My Best Friends In The World'"Tommy was one of my best friends in the world," CBSLA Sports Director Jim Hill said. "He's one of the people that is responsible for me having the terrific job that I have right now."

Sports World, Celebrities Pay Tribute To Dodgers Hall Of Fame Manager Tommy LasordaLasorda, 93, died Thursday night after suffering a heart attack. He had just been released from the hospital earlier this week after spending six weeks in the hospital for heart-related concerns.