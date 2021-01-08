CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, LA Dodgers, Los Angeles, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tommy Lasorda

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The sports world and beyond is in mourning Friday for Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda.

Lasorda, 93, died Thursday night after suffering a heart attack. He had just been released from the hospital earlier this week after spending six weeks in the hospital for heart-related concerns.

“Tommy Lasorda was one of the finest managers our game has ever known,” a statement from Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred said. “He loved life as a Dodger. His career began as a pitcher in 1949 but he is, of course, best known as the manager of two World Series Champions and four pennant-winning clubs.”

Lasorda was beloved by Dodger fans for decades, often attending games even after he retired as the team’s manager.

Lakers superstar and Dodgers co-owner Magic “Earvin” Johnson said Lasorda mentored him in a tweet paying tribute to him.

“For the last 8 years I’ve sat next to Tommy and every Dodgers game and he taught me invaluable lessons on the strategy and history of baseball,” Johnson said in the tweet.

Athletes taking the field in Chavez Ravine, with celebrities in the stands, were stars truck by Lasorda, then won over by his warmth and encouragement.

He was even beloved among rivals like the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs, who said Lasorda’s was always “a friendly face at the Confines.”

Lasorda was also remembered fondly by the many celebrities that attended Dodger games over the years. Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted that it was a thrill to know him, while actor Henry Winkler called Lasorda “an ambassador for baseball, our city and for humanity.”

Lasorda is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jo, their daughter, Laura, and granddaughter, Emily Tess.

