LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The sports world and beyond is in mourning Friday for Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda.

Lasorda, 93, died Thursday night after suffering a heart attack. He had just been released from the hospital earlier this week after spending six weeks in the hospital for heart-related concerns.

“Tommy Lasorda was one of the finest managers our game has ever known,” a statement from Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred said. “He loved life as a Dodger. His career began as a pitcher in 1949 but he is, of course, best known as the manager of two World Series Champions and four pennant-winning clubs.”

Commissioner Manfred issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda at the age of 93: pic.twitter.com/TN3CWCOT7i — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) January 8, 2021

Lasorda was beloved by Dodger fans for decades, often attending games even after he retired as the team’s manager.

Tommy Lasorda was the face of the franchise and the soul of this city. I loved watching him as a kid take our boys in blue to two World Series championships and spending time with him as an adult, sitting with him in his office or visiting with him behind home plate. pic.twitter.com/jGxofqp8i1 — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) January 8, 2021

Lakers superstar and Dodgers co-owner Magic “Earvin” Johnson said Lasorda mentored him in a tweet paying tribute to him.

Hall of Fame Dodgers Manager, LA icon, and my great friend Tommy Lasorda passed away late last night. For the last 8 years I’ve sat next to Tommy at every Dodgers game and he taught me invaluable lessons on the strategy and history of baseball. pic.twitter.com/6RxmoQ7Che — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 8, 2021

Purple, Gold & Blue forever. You will always be remembered, Tommy 💜 💛 💙 pic.twitter.com/eROYNHHg4u — Laker Girls (@LakerGirls) January 8, 2021

“For the last 8 years I’ve sat next to Tommy and every Dodgers game and he taught me invaluable lessons on the strategy and history of baseball,” Johnson said in the tweet.

Athletes taking the field in Chavez Ravine, with celebrities in the stands, were stars truck by Lasorda, then won over by his warmth and encouragement.

Tommy watched me pitch in 2012 rookie ball, Ogden, UT. Afterwards he told me I was going to be a big leaguer. Instantly called my Dad to tell him about it. Going to miss telling Tommy how much that meant to me. RIP to a baseball legend — Ross Stripling (@RossStripling) January 8, 2021

Tommy Lasorda, this wonderful man, Hall of Famer in baseball and in life, this is him, so much joy. So much love he had for baseball, for the @Dodgers . To win, to love this game, to live and play with joy was his message to us. Rest in peace in Blue Heaven, sir and thank you. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/45iXnAurYU — Kenley Jansen (@kenleyjansen74) January 8, 2021

He was even beloved among rivals like the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs, who said Lasorda’s was always “a friendly face at the Confines.”

We join all of baseball in mourning the loss of @Dodgers icon Tommy Lasorda. Always a friendly face at the Confines. 💙 pic.twitter.com/0cclv3Lkbf — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 8, 2021

We are saddened to hear of the passing of @Dodgers legend and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda. Tommy was one of baseball’s greatest ambassadors and truly loved the game and the people in it. https://t.co/IrgVk7lgh3 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) January 8, 2021

Lasorda was also remembered fondly by the many celebrities that attended Dodger games over the years. Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted that it was a thrill to know him, while actor Henry Winkler called Lasorda “an ambassador for baseball, our city and for humanity.”

no one loved anything more than Tommy Lasorda loved the @Dodgers – it was a thrill to know him. Sending love to his family, friends, players and fans. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 8, 2021

GOOD BYE Tommy ..you were an ambassador for Baseball , our city and for humanity .. You were NEVER without your warm smile and enthusiasm ..Your spirit will be missed here on earth .Rest In Peace https://t.co/vqlcG5Ol2Q — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 8, 2021

Lasorda is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jo, their daughter, Laura, and granddaughter, Emily Tess.