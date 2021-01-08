VENTURA (CBSLA) – Miya Ponsetto, a suspect believed to be the woman who was caught on video last month tackling a Black teenager at a New York City hotel — after falsely accusing him of stealing her cell phone — has been arrested in Ventura County.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office reported that the 22-year-old Ponsetto was taken into custody on a fugitive warrant outside her home in the town of Piru Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, a little before 4:30 p.m. deputies attempted to pull Ponsetto over as she was driving, but she refused to stop. When she reached her home on Marina Circle, she refused to get out of her car and had to be forcibly removed.

Investigators with the New York Police Department flew in to Ventura County Thursday morning to assist with the arrest, the sheriff’s office reported.

She is being held in a Ventura County jail without bail and is expected to appear in court on an extradition hearing Friday.

According to CBS New York, on Dec. 26, Ponsetto is accused of attacking 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. and his father inside the lobby of the Arlo Hotel in New York City. The entire incident was captured on cell phone and surveillance video.

An Uber driver later found the woman’s phone in his car returned it to the hotel, according to CBS New York.