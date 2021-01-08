LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Public officials have a message for all Californians – stay home.
The California Department of Public Health issued an updated travel advisory Wednesday, urging residents to avoid non-essential travel that would take them more than 120 miles from home. The advisory also urges Californians to not travel to other states or countries.
“Avoiding travel reduces the risk of virus transmission, including by reducing the risk that new sources of infection and, potentially, new virus strains will be introduced to California. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19,” the advisory said.
Visitors from other states and countries were also “strongly discouraged from entering California.” Anyone visiting California was advised self-quarantine for 10 days.
The advisory comes just a few days after the holiday travel period ended. Millions of travelers took to the skies or hit the road to visit family for Christmas or New Year’s gatherings, and public health officials are bracing for a post-holiday surge of COVID-19 infections, even as many hospitals are beyond capacity with current patients.