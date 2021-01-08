Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Investigators are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man while he was crossing a street in Koreatown in the early morning hours Friday.
The hit-and-run collision occurred at about 2:15 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Beverly Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was struck while in the middle of the street. He was not in a crosswalk at the time, police said.
He died at the scene and was not immediately identified.
The driver sped away and remains at large. It’s unclear if police have obtained any surveillance video of the collision or if there were any witnesses.