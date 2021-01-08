LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County reported 318 new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, setting a record during the pandemic.
The grim milestone comes on the one-year anniversary of the first L.A. County health alert about the virus as it spread.
Vaccines are now being distributed to all three tiers of the first phase, which includes frontline workers, and staff and patients of long-term care facilities.
Still, health officials say they anticipate hospitalizations and deaths to remain high throughout the months as people trickle into hospitals following possibly catching the virus during holiday gatherings, despite warnings.
L.A. County also reported on Friday another 18,313 confirmed coronavirus infections, putting the county at 889,405 cumulative cases and 11,863 deaths.
According to state officials, there were 7,966 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in L.A. County of Friday, a slight decline from Thursday. The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care rose to 1,714.
