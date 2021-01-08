LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A fire erupted at a home in the Hollywood Hills early Friday morning.
The blaze broke out at a two-story wood-sided home in the 1700 block of North Courtney Avenue before 4:50 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, about a block off Hollywood Boulevard near Nichols Canyon and just southwest of popular Runyon Canyon Park.
Crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming from the home, which is directly adjacent to a large apartment complex. Sky2 showed flames shooting out of the roof of the structure.
An excessive amount of storage both inside and outside the home was making it difficult for crews to reach pockets of the blaze, the fire department said. It was still burning as of 6 a.m. and was expected to take significant time to extinguish.
There were no reported injuries.
The cause and circumstances of the fire were under investigation.