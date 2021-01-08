PORT HUENEME (CBSLA) — Three people were injured, including one in critical condition, after they were attacked with an ax.
Several calls to police began reporting the attack at about 7:50 p.m. Thursday at the Anacapa View Beach Homes complex, in the 100 block of Seaspray Way. The first officers on the scene found three people suffering from serious wounds after an altercation involving an ax or hatchet-type of weapon, according to Port Hueneme police.
Police identified the suspect at Gregory Brewer, 31, of Port Hueneme. Brewer was taken into custody without incident and is being held on $3 million bail.
All of the people injured were residents in the Anacapa View Beach Homes complex, but it’s not clear how Brewer was connected to any of them or the complex. Two of them are in stable condition, but the third is in critical condition with significant head injuries.
Brewer is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Jan. 12.
Police say there are no outstanding suspects or victims at this time. Anyone with information about the attack can contact the Port Hueneme Police Department at (805) 986-6530.