LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Walmart says it will temporarily close its Lancaster Supercenter Thursday through Saturday morning so the store can be cleaned and sanitized.
The store, at 44665 Valley Central Way, will be shut down at 2 p.m. so a third-party cleaning crew can “thoroughly clean and sanitize the building,” Walmart officials said. The store will remain closed Friday so employees can restock shelves and prep the store for reopening at 7 a.m. Saturday.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” a statement from Walmart’s corporate affairs team said. “When the store reopens Saturday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.”
Walmart says the store has already put several safety measures in place, including sneeze guards at registers and social distancing signage, and enacted emergency leave policy for employees who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work.
The company declined to say whether any employees have tested positive, or if any infections were traced back to the store.