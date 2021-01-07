LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Mayor Eric Garcetti says it may be necessary for President Donald Trump to leave office early after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol.

Garcetti made the comments around the same time House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump should immediately be removed from office or Congress may proceed to impeach him.

Pelosi on Thursday joined those calling on the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to force Trump from office.

“It is time to quote you, Mr. President, not to stand by but to stand down,” Garcetti said, referencing a statement Trump made to the far right Proud Boys group to “stand back and stand by” in September.

“And if necessary, to leave this office early if you cannot keep the peace of this country,” Garcetti added. “If you cannot keep the oath which you are sworn to uphold, we raise our hands as elected officials to protect our country against enemies foreign and domestic, we saw domestic enemies yesterday, and it is your duty to defend this country.”

Democrats and some Republicans want Trump removed before his term ends on Jan. 20 with Democrat Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president.

(Copyright 2021 CBS Corp. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)