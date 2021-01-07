(CBS)- Tough As Nails, last summer’s #1 new reality series that celebrates everyday Americans who get their hands dirty while working long, hard hours to keep the country running, returns with 12 new competitors ready to test their strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness, on the second season premiere, Wednesday, February 10th from 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. The cast includes a steelworker, pipe welder, travel nurse, UPS delivery driver, retired Air Force colonel who was a combat aviator for the Navy and Air Force, among others. Phil Keoghan is the creator, host and showrunner.

These competitors, who come from different walks of life but all roll up their sleeves every day to make an honest day’s living, will compete in challenges that take place at real-world job sites including farms, construction sites, high rise buildings, fishing boats and a Pick-a-Part where they need to build a drivable car. One competitor will be crowned the champion and win the coveted TOUGH AS NAILS belt, but anybody that “punches out” of the individual competition still has the opportunity to win additional cash prizes in the team competition that continues throughout the season.

“Tough As Nails is a celebration of the hard working men and women who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty to do a hard day’s work,” said host and showrunner Phil Keoghan. “Over the past year, we have a renewed appreciation of the ‘essential workforce’ that keep the country running and I’m excited for viewers to meet the new crew members because this is a group of amazing folks who are real people in real life who are real tough!”

The Tough As Nails competitors are:

Name: Tara Alverson

Job: Mariner

Age: 38

Hometown: Bothell, Wash.

Current Residence: Endurance, a tug boat in Alaska

Name: Sarah Burkett

Job: Pipe Welder

Age: 41

Hometown: Chesterfield, Va.

Current Residence: Petersburg, Pa.

Name: Angel Castillo

Job: Construction Foreman

Age: 29

Hometown: Miami, Fla.