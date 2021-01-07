Southern California Trump Supporters React With Disappointment, Praise To Riot At The U.S. Capitol
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Some of President Donald Trump’s local support in Southern California waned after the events in D.C. on Wednesday night, while other supporters continued to stand firm.
Scaling the walls and swarming up the steps, thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The chaotic takeover led to four deaths: one Southern California woman was shot and killed and three others died from medical emergencies, police said.
RELATED: San Diego Woman Shot And Killed At U.S. Capitol Building
As the crowds rushed the Capitol in the afternoon hours, lawmakers still inside were sent to the floor to take cover, uncertain about how the rest of the evening would unfold.
A curfew went into place at 6 p.m. ET as the sun was going down and officials feared for the worst after the U.S. Capitol building had already been breached by individuals hoisting pro-Trump flags.
Several people were arrested in D.C., and locally after unlawful assemblies were declared at gatherings in Beverly Hills and Downtown Los Angeles.
Outside the Capitol, which was eventually secured, dozens of people were arrested in D.C, and several people were injured, along with the four other individuals who died, officials said.
Doug Hewitt, a local Marine Corps veteran who voted for Trump, said he’s glad people stood up for themselves but also wishes no one died in the process.
“I applaud those people who have the guts and the courage to go out there and do that today,” Hewitt told CBS2. “It just breaks my heart hearing about that one woman losing her life over this.”
Trump continued on Wednesday to share unfounded claims of election fraud, which he posted on social media, leading to his Twitter and Facebook accounts getting temporarily locked.
Critics on both sides of the aisle have come out against the President saying he has incited violence with his comments, while supporters like Hewitt are standing by the President.
“(Trump) is not responsible. He’s responding to what happened,” Hewitt said.
Other supporters, like Randy Calverly, are putting their foot down when it comes to the violence seen at the Capitol.
“I think he turned this thing today around and made it very dangerous for the country,” Calverly said.
Many people who oppose or are on the fence about Trump told CBS2 that it is now time for Trump to concede to the election.
this is really a big Disappointment for all.