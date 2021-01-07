George, Leonard Score 21 As Clippers Beat Warriors 108-101Kawhi Leonard scored the tying basket with 6:40 to play, then put his team ahead with a jumper the following possession on the way to 21 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Golden State Warriors 108-101 Wednesday night.

NFL Wild Card Playoffs NFC Picks: Bears-Saints Could Go 'Right Down To The Wire,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteInjuries or COVID likely to heavily factor into all three of the NFC's Wild Card playoff matchups this weekend.

Gabrielle Naveah Green & Lex Lumpkin On Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game: 'This Is Geared Specifically For Kids & Families'The Nickelodeon stars discuss the NFL coming to the network for the first time on Sunday afternoon with the Bears & Saints NFC Wild Card game.