LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Entertainer Marion Ramsey, best known for her role in the 1980s “Police Academy” film franchise, died Thursday at her home in Los Angeles. She was 73.
A spokesperson announced Ramsey’s death, according to Variety.
The actress and singer began her career in the 1960s with “Hello Dolly” and in later roles in theater, film and TV, including “Miss Moffat” and variety show “Keep On Truckin'”.
Starting with the first “Police Academy” movie in 1984, Ramsey found fame as the squeaky-voiced Officer Laverne Hooks, a character she continued to play through “Police Academy 6” in 1989.
She continued acting in smaller TV roles on “Beverly Hill 90210” and “MacGyver”, and even reunited with “Police Academy” co-star Steve Guttenberg for roles in “Lavalantula” and “2 Lava 2 Lantula!” in 2015 and 2016, respectively.
In addition to her on-screen work, the Philadelphia native was also involved in advocacy for HIV and AIDS awareness.