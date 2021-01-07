LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — From the poking and prodding to the strange rooms and unfamiliar sounds, hospital stays are never fun — especially for children — which is why two high school students are working to make the experience more comfortable.
“We’re trying to replace the uncomfortable revealing hospital gowns that remind kids that they’re in a hospital and we want to bring an aspect of home to them,” Jesse Spencer, co-founder of Jessie’s Jammies, said.
Spencer and friend Max Sinai founded the not-for-profit organization, which donates pajamas to children in hospitals and children in need.
“We’re donating to Mattel UCLA Children’s Hospital, Valley Presbyterian Hospital and Foster Resource Center in Northridge,” Sinai said.
Spencer said that the idea was born about five years during a trip abroad.
“When I was 13, for my bar mitzvah project, I traveled to South Africa where, at a children’s hospital, two of my cousin’s were receiving life-saving treatment, and I wanted to give back to the kids,” he said.
So far, the pair has donated more than 900 sets of pajamas, and they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.
“It feels good to give back,” Sinai said. “It feels good to make a change, and I’m happy to get to make the children happy.”
“It’s unbelievable how something so small can create such a large impact,” Spencer said. “It’s heartwarming to be able to give back.
More information, including ways to donate, can be found on the Jesse’s Jammies website.