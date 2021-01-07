LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A teacher at a high school in Long Beach has been arrested on allegations he carried on a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.
John William Gunde, 46, was arrested last month on charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, Buena Park police reported Thursday.
Gunde taught at Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo High School.
According to police, between October and December, Gunde had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl he met on an online messaging platform. Police did not confirm if the victim was a student at the school.
Buena Park police were informed of the criminal behavior on Dec. 13 and arrested Gunde following an investigation.
According to Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo High’s website, Gunde was listed as a social studies teacher at the school. It’s unclear when he last taught there.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to call them at 714-562-3901.