LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In an effort to combat the stigma the coronavirus vaccine may hold among minority communities, Los Angeles officials were holding a special vaccine event in South L.A. Thursday morning.

The event, which was co-sponsored by the Special Needs Network, was being held at St. John’s Well Child & Family Center where frontline healthcare workers would be receiving public vaccinations.

The event sought to reassure low-income areas which are being hit disproportionately by the virus that the vaccine is safe. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti was among those who was scheduled to be in attendance.

In a news release, SNN cited polling which it said shows that the vast majority of African-Americans and Latinos do not trust the coronavirus vaccines.

RELATED: Over 8,000 People Now Hospitalized With COVID-19 In LA County

Meanwhile, the city of L.A. is now vaccinating frontline healthcare workers at eight sites:

Ritchie Valens Recreation Center in Pacoima,

Balboa Sports Complex in Encino

Hazard Recreation Center in Boyle Heights

El Sereno Recreation Center

Lincoln Park Recreation Center

San Fernando Park

Crenshaw Christian Center in South L.A.

Hansen Dam

The eight sites are capable of vaccinating 2,000 people per day.

The L.A. Times reported that the sites have been met with crowds of non-healthcare workers trying to get the vaccine, and that about 100 people were given vaccines without showing proof that they worked in the healthcare industry.

On Tuesday, officials closed a loophole and now require a photo ID and documentation of working in the healthcare industry before one can receive the vaccine, The Times reported.

“I want to reemphasize this is for healthcare workers…We know that you’re on the front lines, pulling shift after shift after shift, and we want to protect you, so you can protect us,” Garcetti said Tuesday.

There are a total of 18 vaccination sites across L.A. County, and Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said Wednesday six to eight more could open next week, if the county receives enough doses of the medication.

Eligible health care workers can register for a vaccination appointment at publichealth.lacounty.gov/acd/ncorona2019/vaccine/hcwsignup.

L.A. County has provided over 100,000 vaccinations in total, many of which have been administered to patients and staff at skilled nursing facilities.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)