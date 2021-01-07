LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday, while San Bernardino added more cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 370 newly confirmed cases and 38 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 204,327 cases and 2,189 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 133,981 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,634 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 364 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
RELATED: State Sets Up Oxygen Depot In Riverside County As Hospitals Struggle With Shortages
San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,581 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 216,394 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 192,760 had recovered and 1,454 had died.
There were 1,762 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 363 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 985 newly confirmed cases and eight additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 46,944 cases and 313 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 39,590 had recovered and 7,041 were under active quarantine.
There were 411 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 80 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both slight dips from Wednesday.
As of Thursday evening, 1,772,976 Riverside County residents, 1,772,878 San Bernardino County residents and 749,789 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.