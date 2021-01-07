CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) — Several lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway, just east of the 605 Freeway, were blocked after a big rig overturned Thursday morning in Baldwin Park.

The crash was first reported at about 8:30 a.m. and left a freightliner sprawled across multiple lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol. Four lanes were blocked and the northbound 605 Freeway connector to the eastbound 10 Freeway was also closed.

According to the CHP, the freightliner may have overturned due to being cut off by a dark Dodge SUV.

It’s not clear if there were any injuries.

All lanes were reopened by 9 a.m.

