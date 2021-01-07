BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) — Several lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway, just east of the 605 Freeway, were blocked after a big rig overturned Thursday morning in Baldwin Park.
The crash was first reported at about 8:30 a.m. and left a freightliner sprawled across multiple lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol. Four lanes were blocked and the northbound 605 Freeway connector to the eastbound 10 Freeway was also closed.
UPDATE: NB I-605 to EB I-10 connector is also closed. https://t.co/OtPkBgYevQ
— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 7, 2021
According to the CHP, the freightliner may have overturned due to being cut off by a dark Dodge SUV.
🚨OVERTURNED BIG RIG🚨
Expect heavy traffic coming into the Baldwin Park area on the 10 freeway.
This Freightliner overturned after possibly being cut off by a dark Dodge SUV.
Please remember to share the road and be considerate to all vehicles around you.#sharetheroad pic.twitter.com/D6dCyk9lj8
— CHP Baldwin Park (@CHPBaldwinPark) January 7, 2021
It’s not clear if there were any injuries.
All lanes were reopened by 9 a.m.