LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters rescued two people Thursday from a car that went over the side of Mulholland Drive in the Studio City area.
The car went over the side at about 6:15 a.m. in the 7800 block of West Mulholland Drive. It came to a rest on its roof about 15 feet down and 10 feet above a home, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Both people in the car were briefly trapped. One of them was able to get out, but the second needed some assistance getting out, LAFD Battalion Chief Jim Holland said. They were not injured in the crash.
The vehicle, a red Toyota two-door with black racing stripes, sustained most of its damage to its roof and its windshield, which had a shattered hole in the passenger side.
No other vehicles were involved.
LAFD Heavy Rescue responded to the scene to assist in the vehicle’s removal from the hillside.
