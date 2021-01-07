LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Four men were arrested attempting to break into the Brentwood mansion of Dr. Dre earlier this week while he was hospitalized with a possible brain aneurysm, according to a report.
The four men tried to break into the music mogul’s home in the 12700 block of Chalon Road at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, per the Los Angeles Times.
Security guards alerted Los Angeles police, who responded and spotted the suspects’ white SUV fleeing the area.
After a short pursuit, four men were arrested, the Times reports.
The 55-year-old Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center earlier Tuesday with a possible brain aneurism, according to multiple media reports.
“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” he posted on Instagram Tuesday. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”