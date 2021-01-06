LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Shadi Seyedyousef, a resource specialist at KIPP Compton Community School, will be a “frontline hero” contestant on Wednesday’s episode of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”
In its second season with Jimmy Kimmel as host, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” has added the “frontline heroes” as a way for producers to give back to those affected by the pandemic.
Each episode includes a “frontline hero.” So far, they have included a firefighter, nurse, food truck owner and American Sign Language interpreter.
During Kimmel’s first season as host, which ran from April 8 to June 4, celebrities played for charities.
Karamo Brown, the culture expert in the Netflix makeover series “Queer Eye,” is the episode’s celebrity contestant, playing on behalf of the Hollywood Food Coalition, which provides meals and basic daily needs to those in need.
The episode, airing at 9 p.m. on ABC, can be viewed on-demand and on Hulu beginning Thursday.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)