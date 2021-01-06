LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department declared unlawful assembly near City Hall after multiple fights erupted Wednesday as dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in front of Los Angeles City Hall.

The LAPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are monitoring the situation in Washington, D.C., according to spokespersons for both departments.

“We do support peaceful protests,” said sheriff’s Deputy Trina Schrader. “However we urge everyone to keep in mind we are still in the middle of the COVID-19 concerns, and we urge everyone to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing.”

People stood along Spring Street holding flags and carrying signs reading “Stop the Steal,” while others circled the area in their vehicles.

CBSLA photographer John Schreiber was on the scene as a fight broke out between a crowd on Spring and First Street.

Things turned very ugly as an all out brawl erupts between the trump supporters and Black Lives Matter crowd on Spring and First. Arrests being made… people bloody. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/S3aLYTgHcC — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 6, 2021

Shortly after the brawl, another fight erupted, and what appeared to be a smoke bomb was released.

This is another brawl that proceeded the second one… someone lit off a smoke bomb in the middle of it. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/Gs1zXAHHm2 — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 6, 2021

One bloodied man could be seen being taken away by police. He was directed to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s command post for evaluation.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made according to the LAPD.

Organizers of the event said 15 “patriotic organizations” were taking part in the demonstration “to demand the integrity and justice of the Nov. 3 election.”

Trump has vociferously insisted that voter fraud led to his defeat in the election to Democrat Joe Biden, though his multiple legal challenges in various states have been rejected due to lack of evidence.

Officials in states across the country, including the Republican election officials in the battleground state of Georgia, have flatly denied any impropriety in the election.

Hundreds of Trump supporters rallied in Washington, D.C., Wednesday as Congress met, and the president spoke to the crowd.

Following Trump’s speech, hundreds of people in the crowd stormed the Capitol Mall, prompting evacuations of some buildings and forcing a lockdown of the Senate and House chambers.

