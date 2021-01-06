INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – The 2022 Super Bowl is set to be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, and businesses owned by minorities, women, LGBTQ+ community members, and veterans are being invited to compete for contracts related to it.

The N.F.L. and Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee are accepting applications through February 1 for the Super Bowl LVI Business Connect program, it was announced Wednesday.

The businesses that qualify will also have opportunities to network with N.F.L. representatives, host committee staff, corporate sponsors, and local small business service organizations.

“The Super Bowl is one of the premier sports competitions anywhere in the world,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “The N.F.L.’s Business Connect program will turn this massive platform into a tremendous opportunity to lift up our local businesses and translate the excitement of this gridiron classic into growth and prosperity for Angelenos and our region.”

The host committee’s chairman, Casey Wasserman, said the program will help lift up Los Angeles’ diverse businesses. He said his committee is committed to harnessing the Super Bowl to build opportunity for Angelenos.

To qualify, businesses must be at least 51 percent owned by a minority, woman, veteran, member of the LGBTQ+ community or be certified A.S.A.

Qualifying businesses also must have a physical office and have been in operation in L.A. County since February 2018; provide a product or service requested by Business Connect; be the direct source of the goods and services sold by the business; and be in good standing and eligible to do business with the city of Los Angeles, county or state.

“Our goal from the onset has been to maximize opportunities and benefits for our residents,” Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts said. “SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park brought jobs and prosperity for thousands of Inglewood residents. They continue to deliver for the community of Inglewood. The NFL’s Business Connect program will give our local long-term business owners an equitable opportunity to thrive during the Super Bowl and beyond.”

Businesses can apply for the program here.

