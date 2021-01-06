SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – A Southern California woman was shot and killed Wednesday when a mob of Trump supporters overran the U.S. Capitol building and sent members of Congress fleeing during the Electoral College vote ratification.
Ashli Babbit, 35, of San Diego, was shot by a plainclothes Capitol police officer after breaching the Capitol and attempting to enter the House chamber, according to acting Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee.
Family members said Babbit was a business owner with her husband and served in the Air Force for 14 years. They describe her as a strong Trump supporter.
The shooting is being investigated by M.P.D.’s internal affairs unit, which is responsible for investigating all officer-involved deaths in Washington, D.C., even those involving other agencies.
In addition to the shooting, one woman and two men died “around the Capitol grounds” after suffering “separate medical emergencies,” Contee said. Contee did not identify any of the deceased or provide further information on the medical issues that lead to their deaths.
