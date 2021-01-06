SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Huntington Beach, who was sworn into office on Sunday, announced Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
“This morning I learned I had been in contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19,” the former Orange County supervisor said in a prepared statement. “I have no symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution received a test through the Office of the Attending Physician this afternoon and tested positive. At the advice of the Attending Physician, and to protect the health of my colleagues, I will be quarantining.”
Steel’s announcement was released shortly before supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress prepared to certify the results of the Nov. 3 election.
The congresswoman, who represents California’s 48th District, later condemned the actions of those who stormed the Capitol in a social media post.
“Violence is never, ever the answer. As Americans we are blessed with the right to make our voices heard in support of our democracy, but turning to violence is always wrong. I am praying for the Capitol Police today, and am thankful for their work to keep us safe.”
