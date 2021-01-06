Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police say they are searching for two men after a fatal shooting in front of an upscale apartment building in Downtown LA.
The shooting was first reported at about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday in front of 888 S. Hope St., the location of 888 at Grand Hope Park, a newer high-rise apartment building overlooking Grand Hope Park.
A man was reportedly shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Police taped off a large swath of the area in search of two suspects.