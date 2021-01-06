Man Shot To Death In Front Of Upscale High-Rise Apartments In Downtown LA The shooting was first reported at about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday in front of 888 S. Hope St., the location of 888 at Grand Hope Park, a newer high-rise apartment building overlooking Grand Hope Park.

Report: Former Dodgers Pitcher Tommy John Hospitalized With COVID-19, His Son Says Virus Doesn't ExistThe former MLB pitcher, whose name is widely known for the elbow surgery he was first to receive, has been hospitalized multiple times due to COVID, but his son still says the disease is fake according to the Daily Beast.