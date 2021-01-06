BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Police announced Wednesday they arrested a man accused in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a woman, sending her to the hospital last month.
Jose Farias, 26, of Huntington Park, was taken into custody Monday on suspicion of striking the victim as she was crossing the street at the intersection of Soto and Cesar E. Chavez streets in Boyle Heights at about 5:30 p.m. on December 19. Faris then drove away, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Surveillance video obtained from a nearby gas station showed a man driving a white Chevrolet S10 pickup truck. He allegedly struck the woman at a crosswalk as he turned southbound onto Soto, “did not stop to render aid nor identify himself, and fled the scene southbound on Soto Street,” the LAPD reported.
Farias was spotted by an L.A.P.D. lieutenant at about 9:20 p.m. Monday driving the truck on Florence Avenue near Avalon Boulevard in the South Los Angeles area, where the officer had responded to a separate crash, police added.
“The lieutenant made contact with the driver and recognized that the driver was the same person who was captured in the video,” according to the LAPD statement.
