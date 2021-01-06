LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti condemned the breach of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday by supporters of President Donald Trump seeking to block Congress from affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Garcetti, who served as a national co-chair of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, tweeted that the storm of the capitol building is a “horrifying moment” for the nation and “a dark day for America.”

“The assaults on the integrity of our elections and the safety of the U.S. Capitol are wrong — defying our Constitution, our core decency, and our common humanity,” Garcetti tweeted.

“President Trump must condemn what has happened today, stop illegally contesting the will of the American public and support the institutions and elected leaders who comprise our Democracy,” he said. “Our nation will withstand this horrifying moment, and we will see the peaceful transition of government this month. It cannot come too soon,” he went on to say Wednesday afternoon.

“In the meantime, I pray for the security of everyone on Capitol Hill, and I support congressional leaders and (Washington, D.C.) Mayor (Muriel) Bowser’s efforts to restore order and protect our nation’s Capitol and our nation’s capital city,” Garcetti wrote.

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez also condemned the insurrection.

“Make no mistake, this is a violent coup attempt against the United States of America,” she said. “From Trump’s attacks against our Democracy to his weak congressional enablers undermining our elections in Congress to the mob who did their hateful and un-American bidding, this is shameful.”

Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department declared unlawful assembly near City Hall after multiple fights erupted Wednesday as dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in front of Los Angeles City Hall.

The LAPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are monitoring the situation in Washington, D.C., according to spokespersons for both departments.

“We do support peaceful protests,” said sheriff’s Deputy Trina Schrader. “However we urge everyone to keep in mind we are still in the middle of the COVID-19 concerns, and we urge everyone to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing.”

People stood along Spring Street holding flags and carrying signs reading “Stop the Steal,” while others circled the area in their vehicles.

Los Angeles Rep. Karen Bass told CBSLA she blamed the day’s events on the president and his “cult following”.

“The idea that the President of the United States would have incited this level of violence is just shocking,” said Bass. This is an attempted coup by the President of the United States.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Los Angeles, described the scene on his Twitter account.

“Got stuck in the gallery, which is above the House Floor, for some time because people were trying to get in,” he wrote. “Had to lay on the floor with about 30-50 of my colleagues. With gas mask in hand. But I’m safe.”

By Wednesday evening, police in the area had cleared the Capitol building after the takeover. A curfew is in effect for Washington D.C.

