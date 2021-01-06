LeBron James Thinking About Buying WNBA's Atlanta Dream As Part-Owner Kelly Loeffler Projected To Lose Senate Seat The Lakers star took to Twitter Tuesday night posting a photo of the Dream players wearing "Vote Warnock" shirts as the Reverend overtook Kelly Loeffler in the Georgia Senate runoff.

Report: Former Dodgers Pitcher Tommy John Hospitalized With COVID-19, His Son Says Virus Doesn't ExistThe former MLB pitcher, whose name is widely known for the elbow surgery he was first to receive, has been hospitalized multiple times due to COVID, but his son still says the disease is fake according to the Daily Beast.