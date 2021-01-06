LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Millions of Californians struggling to make ends meet as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic could receive $600 in cash as part of a stimulus plan released Wednesday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Under the governor’s 2021-22 State Budget proposal, the Golden State Stimulus would provide a $600 “rapid cash support” payment directly to roughly four million low-income Californians who were ineligible for the federal stimulus.
Recipients would include undocumented households that file taxes with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), including parents with U.S. citizen children.
The proposal also calls for extending eviction protections enacted by AB 3088 and distributing $2.6 billion in federal rental assistance to low-income Californians, the governor said.
Under AB 3088, California renters who are facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and pay at least 25 percent of their monthly rent cannot be evicted for unpaid rent.
"Too many families have been financially devastated by this pandemic including countless families in the Inland Empire," and when added to federal relief, could mean $1200 in quick support for low-income Californians. "We can and we must do more to provide assistance to get them through this difficult time, particularly those most impacted."