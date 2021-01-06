LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 3,901 newly confirmed cases and 53 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 203,957 cases and 2,151 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 132,570 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,611 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 343 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,456 newly confirmed cases and four additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 214,813 cases and 1,454 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 190,655 had recovered.
There were 1,785 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 352 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 1,520 newly confirmed cases and eight additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 45,959 cases and 305 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 38,700 had recovered and 6,954 were under active quarantine.
There were 421 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 82 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 1,749,027 Riverside County residents, 1,756,012 San Bernardino County residents and 739,025 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.