LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A webinar program was announced on Wednesday to assist Los Angeles County businesses impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic.
The BizHelp Program, launched by the L.A. County Development Authority, collaborates with three local technical assistance providers Acelera Advisory Group, the Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment, and the Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation.
They will offer help for businesses in navigating pandemic concerns and preparing for post-pandemic economic recovery.
Some of the services offered will include improving credit and understanding the basics of accounting and bookkeeping.
The BizHelp Program is one of several local initiatives targeted at helping struggling businesses, including boosting pay for some essential workers who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic.
California and the federal government is also offering help to small businesses and employers impacted by COVID-19, such as tax relief and extensions, debt relief, halting evictions, and more.
Registration and further information on the webinars for local business owners in L.A. County can be found at bizhelp.lacda.org.
