“I know it’s really controversial but that’s such a new vaccine so I wouldn’t give it to my kids,” said Hosoi.

Orange County continued its record-setting pace for COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday. The number of patients hospitalized rose from 2,178 Monday to 2,236 Tuesday, including an increase in intensive care patients from 500 to 504 — both new records.

County health officials also reported 1,376 newly confirmed cases and no new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 171,955 cases and 1,926 deaths.