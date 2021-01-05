Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actress Tanya Roberts, whose publicist retracted news of her death earlier this week, has died at 65.
Roberts, known for her roles in the 1985 James Bond film “A View to a Kill” and on “That ’70s Show”, died Monday night at Cedars-Sinai Medical.
The cause of death was from a urinary tract infection which spread to her kidney, gallbladder, liver and then blood stream, a representative said.
Publicist Mike Pingel told several outlets Sunday that Roberts had died at Cedars-Sinai, and Roberts’ partner Lance O’Brien even issued a statement about her death through Pingel.
But on Monday, Pingel told various media outlets that the hospital reached out Monday morning and said Roberts was still alive, but in “dire” condition.