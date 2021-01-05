REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – A man accused of stabbing and carjacking a victim outside a Redondo Beach shopping plaza last week was identified by officers Tuesday.
Police said Silas John Marczak, 30, of Minnesota, approached a man in the parking lot near a Smart & Final store, in the 600 block of North Pacific Coast Highway, on December 29 and stabbed him in the upper body before taking off in the victim’s Jeep Cherokee.
Marczak was spotted by authorities in Rancho Palos Verdes. After leading police on a chase he crashed into another car, then two telephone poles and a cinder block wall near Western Avenue and Avenida Aprenda, said Lt. Shawn Freeman of the Redondo Beach Police Department.
Marczak was taken to a hospital. On Saturday, he was taken to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Medical Inmate facility.
Marczak is facing charges of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and falsely identifying himself as a peace officer, according to Freeman.
The man stabbed, whose name is not being released, was hospitalized for days “and is recovering at home,” Freeman said.
The person in the car struck during the pursuit was not hurt, Freeman added.
