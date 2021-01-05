SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Felony charges were filed Tuesday against a school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting two young girls over a period of several years, starting when they were 7 and 8-years-old.

Santa Ana police arrested Nery Rodriguez Gonzalez, 39, of Upland, for child molestation. Rodriguez works for Durham School Services and worked as a driver in Santa Ana.

He is facing two counts each of continuous sexual abuse of a child and sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child 10 years or younger, and one count each of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 years or younger and aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 14.

The sexual assaults lasted for about four years, according to Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna. Police did not want to say how the defendant knew the girls because they are concerned that it could reveal their identities.

Investigators are also concerned there could be more victims because Rodriguez Gonzalez works for Durham School Services and drives a bus servicing the Santa Ana Unified School District. There is no evidence at this time he has molested any students as a bus driver, Bertagna said.

“Some of the routes he drove were for special needs kids,” he said.

He was arrested on Friday in Santa Ana, Bertagna added.

Anyone who has information relevant for investigators is asked to call Detective Nick Vega at 714-245-8368, or email him at nvega@santa-ana.org. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.