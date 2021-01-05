CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper and record producer Dr. Dre was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Tuesday after suffering a possible brain aneurysm, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The 55-year-old entrepreneur took to Instagram Tuesday night to tell fans that he was “doing great and getting excellent care.”

According to sources who spoke with TMZ, which first reported the story, the record executive, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, suffered a brain bleed on Monday and was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

Following the reports, celebrities took to social media to share their well-wishes.

And actor and rapper LL Cool J tweeted out that his friend was “recovering nicely.”

The music mogul is currently embroiled in a contentious divorce with his estranged wife Nicole Young and was scheduled to be back in court Wednesday.

