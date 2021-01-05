LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A hospital in the Mid-Wilshire area says it will suspend all patient care services at the end of March so they can begin “substantial renovations.”
As of midnight March 31, Olympia Medical Center Facility says it will suspend all patient care services, which include six licensed coronary care beds, six intensive care beds, 192 general acute care beds, and in- and outpatient surgical services. The hospital will also no longer offer physical therapy, respiratory care services, or wound care.
The hospital’s closure will result in the layoffs of approximately 450 full-time and part-time employees, according to Olympia Medical Center.
The announcement of the impending closure comes at a particularly unfortunate juncture in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Even though vaccines could become available to the general public by mid-spring, California’s hospitals are struggling under an onslaught of COVID-19 hospitalizations that is only expected to increase because of Christmas and New Year’s gatherings.
Olympia Medical Center, which is operated by Irvine-based Alecto Healthcare, has been serving the area since 1947.