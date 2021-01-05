BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Nate ‘n Al’s will close temporarily after several of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, the beloved Beverly Hills delicatessen announced Monday night.
The deli did not say how many employees tested positive.
“For the safety of our staff and guests, we felt it best to close temporarily,” Nate ‘n Al’s wrote in an Instagram post. “We are taking every necessary precaution, and after testing all of our employees, we will safely reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 12th.”
Nate ‘n Al’s opened in 1945, and is a favorite with its wealthy and famous neighbors. Some of its famous customers include veteran newsman Larry King, who was recently hospitalized with COVID-19, actress Jessica Alba, actor Jon Voigt, and singer Gwen Stefani.
The deli is Southern California’s latest famous eatery to opt to close due to the ongoing pandemic. Pink’s Hot Dogs will also close through March due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.