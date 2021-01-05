CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man is in critical condition after being extricated from an SUV that was involved in a crash with two other vehicles in the Westlake District.

The three-car crash happened at Rampart and Beverly, right in front of Original Tommy’s burger stand, at about 10:20 a.m. One man was trapped in one of the vehicles and had to be cut out of the wreck by firefighters.

That man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Five people from the two other vehicles were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

