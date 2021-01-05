LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man is in critical condition after being extricated from an SUV that was involved in a crash with two other vehicles in the Westlake District.
The three-car crash happened at Rampart and Beverly, right in front of Original Tommy’s burger stand, at about 10:20 a.m. One man was trapped in one of the vehicles and had to be cut out of the wreck by firefighters.
Bad accident involving 3 vehicles in front of The Original Tommy’s burger stand at Rampart and Beverly. @LAFD had to cut one man out of the wreckage— he is in critical condition. 5 others suffered minor injuries. @CBSLA @LAFDtalk pic.twitter.com/64Zlqi0jBL
— John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 5, 2021
That man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Five people from the two other vehicles were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The crash is under investigation.