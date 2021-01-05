LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,820 newly confirmed cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 200,056 cases and 2,098 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 132,254 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,615 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 342 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 10,048 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 213,357 cases and 1,450 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 190,129 had recovered.
There were 1,763 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, 346 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 894 newly confirmed cases and eight additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 44,439 cases and 297 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 37,730 had recovered and 6,412 were under active quarantine.
There were 420 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 81 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Tuesday evening, 1,730,751 Riverside County residents, 1,750,772 San Bernardino County residents and 731,465 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.