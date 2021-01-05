LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Tuesday reported 13,512 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 224 additional deaths, bringing the countywide totals to 840,611 cases and 11,071 deaths.

“L.A. County reached the terrible milestone of more than 11,000 deaths due to COVID-19,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “As a community, we must commit to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in its tracks so that we can save as many lives as possible.”

The county has reported more than 1,000 deaths in less than a week when on Dec. 30, officials reported 10,056 total deaths from the virus.

Health officials also reported there were 7,898 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday, 21% of whom were being treated in intensive care units — an increase of more than 200 patients since Monday and a new record high for the county.

“The devastating impact of the pandemic is disrupting emergency medical care due to the sheer volume of COVID-19 patients and staffing limitations,” the department said in a release. “These challenges will get worse if we don’t slow COVID-19 spread.”

Health officials also said that as of Dec. 28, five of the 4,136 pregnant women who tested positive for COVID-19 had died, and among the 2,053 births where there was testing information, 30 babies tested positive for the virus.

Seventy-nine percent of pregnant women testing positive for COVID-19 are Latinx, 9% are White, 4% are African American/Black, 3% are Asian, less than 1% are Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, 2% identify with another race and race/ethnicity was unknown or unspecified for the remaining 2%.

With testing results available for nearly 4,826,000 people, the county’s overall positivity rate was 16%.